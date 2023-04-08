Health concerns for female domestic workers in city

Fuli Khatun, a 30 years old female domestic worker from the Tejgaon area in Dhaka, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, unemployment for several months after the lockdown, economic health-related hardships, and price hikes in recent years. She has been facing a real struggle to meet the day-to-day expenses of her sick mother and physically disabled daughter with her sole income from working as a maid in 7 houses.







She came to Dhaka from Rangpur 12 years ago to look for work, when her husband left her after being 4 months pregnant. She came to live with her mother who was working as a maid as well, and her father was a day laborer in Dhaka city. Without any formal education or training, domestic work was her only option to earn a living for herself and her child in this city. Her hardships are over-burdened with her own health issues of knee pain, and anemia; hypertension, stomach ulcer, and joint pain of her mother and along with her daughter's physical disability problems.





Neither she has the ability to seek quality treatment from better healthcare facilities, nor can she arrange money to continue regular treatment. With loans and help from her workplaces, she is trying to meet the basic medical care services for her mother and daughter, while she is ignoring her own medical conditions. According to Fuli,







"My mother and daughter have no one to take care of them. Rather than losing them due to health problems, it is better for me to suffer and keep them healthy to live on. My health problems are not that much severe. I take medicines from a local pharmacy and I am fine till now. But my mother's and daughter's health problems are more severe than mine.







The local pharmacy cannot treat them and so I have to take them to doctors. I have no issues working more but sadly the treatment costs, prices of medicines, and other expenses are becoming overbearing for me. I am unable to provide meat, egg, and milk at home. I never wanted to, yet sometimes I have begged for nutritious foods from the homeowners I work at.





I have very little access to modern health care services available in this city, much less affordability to feed my family nutritious foods, and also limited income despite working my best. Now you tell me how do I lead a happy, healthy life?"





Like Fuli, many women who are working as domestic workers in Dhaka city are suffering from different types of health issues, challenges of seeking proper health care services, challenges of nutrition, and economic solvency to cover the expenses of medical treatments. In urban Dhaka, female domestic workers are providing services in huge numbers, and their informal labor is missing out from the recognition of the labor force market of Bangladesh.





In Bangladesh, there were 1.3 million domestic workers in 2017, while more than 50% of them lived in the Dhaka division; and 80% of them were women, according to the labor force survey. There are two major groups of domestic workers in Bangladesh (1). One group consists of "live-in" employees who live in their homes while working full-time and the other group, which resides in independent housing in low-income areas, works a set number of hours per day for multiple employers. The degree of advantages and disadvantages of female domestic workers are dependent on above mentioned 2 groups.







As domestic work is considered an informal job in Bangladesh's labor market, the work hours, wages, employment legislation, social safety, and protection of the domestic workforce especially for the female domestic workforce are severely challenged. With being explicitly excluded from social security prevention with the employment status, female domestic workers are more likely to be vulnerable in terms of ill-health, different types of diseases, health problems, and malnutrition.







The major health problems of female domestic workers have consisted of body, bone, and muscle pains; constant headache; skin diseases; allergies; respiratory illness; anemia; menstrual problems (RTIs, menstrual hygiene problems, reproductive diseases, etc.); mental health issues; and different types of non-communicable diseases (like hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, etc) according to several studies done broadly in different regions of the world which is also prevalent among the female domestic workers in Dhaka city (2). Malnutrition is a serious factor for female domestic workers to fall sick along with their workplace environment and the nature of domestic chores.







Other risk factors identified rooting into health issues for female domestic workers are injuries, abuse (physical, mental, and verbal manner), etc (3). The health issues of female domestic workers living in Dhaka are predominantly ignored and left outside of general knowledge practice and initiatives to be taken into account. The factors behind the specific diseases among female domestic workers in Dhaka need to be explored. Since their ill health is a barrier for them to earning their livelihood, their deteriorating health concerns should be investigated for their job security. Their poverty and lack of accessibility to proper health care services are threats to their healthy life.







Along with the economic hardships and social inequality, the health problems of female domestic workers living in the city are majorly neglected in our decent society. We seldom identify their problems as serious issues to be noted and resolved with proper initiatives. The contribution of these women in our day-to-day life is taken for granted and from research to policy establishment, we can certainly see the bare minimum focus on their health issues. As long as their health issues are not documented with effective studies, their behavior in seeking health care services, their experiences of health issues, and exposure to facility-based health care services will not be cleared for further studies and initiatives.