Monipuri weaver discovers technology to make Saree from banana plant barks A weaver in Bangladesh has developed a technology to make a particular type of Sarees from the threads extracted from the barks of banana plants.





The type of Saree is named 'Kolabati' and will be marketed under the 'Oporupa Bandarban' brand name, confirmed the patron of the project Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, the Bandarban deputy commissioner.





The prototype of the Kolaboti Saree - 13.5 cubits long and 2.5 cubits wide - was made by a seasoned freelance Monipuri weaver, Radhaboti Debi.





Radhaboti, a retired weaver from Moulvibazar, took up the challenge of weaving the traditional female clothing item in South Asia, after being encouraged by the deputy commissioner.





Handicraft makers and weavers came up with different items like window curtains, doormat, and penholders from it.





"I ordered initiation of the project after watching people throw away the banana plants upon collecting the fruit," DC Yasmin said.





"At first, threads of the barks of the plants were prepared, and handicraft makers in the district made different items from those.





"But the ultimate challenge was to make a Saree from it, which no one could pull off. That's why I brought Radhaboti Debi to work her magic," she added.





The Saree project was part of a larger project involving barks of banana plants the district administration have been endorsing for a while now.Radhaboti Debi, the Monipuri weaver who developed the technology to weave Saree using threads extracted from Banana plant barks. �bdnews24.com