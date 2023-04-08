Video
Baishakh , Eid fest with trend & tradition

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Farhana Naznin

This year April comes with two festivals-Bengali New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr. Two festivals will be celebrated in Bangladesh in the same month in a gap of just one week.

Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated during Ramadan and right before Eid this year, traders are not expecting any major sale centring the major Bengali festival.

They expect people will mainly focus on buying clothes for Eid. According to fashion entrepreneurs, people have been mostly focusing on purchasing new clothes during Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest Muslim festivals in the world, in recent years.

As Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated during Ramadan and right before Eid this year, traders are not expecting any major sale centring the major Bengali festival. They expect people will mainly focus on buying clothes for Eid.

Almost all of the houses brought up new designed dress to make your Eid awestruck one once again. As usually the designers consider the weather as it is hot out there right at this moment. So comfort has given the priority.

But what caught the attention more, is that the most of the fashion houses, were concerned about the country's tradition in designing the Eid dresses. Bangladesh's culture, tradition are depicted in the cloths design and motifs and others.


Light and comfortable colors are give importance in Anjan's clothing design. At the same time there is the touch of bright colors. As the weather is hot out there, comfortable fabrics are given priority. In addition to ethnic, traditional and fusion, Innovations in design and pattern have also come.

Special care has been taken in the pattern of salwar kameez. There are differences in the case of cutting. Embroidery, screen and karchupi, block and embroidery has given the Salwar and Kamiz another dimension.

Embroidery and prints have been used more in various designs of clothes. Girls' tops are made in three types of lengths: short, long and semilong. Both boys and girls are dressed in slim fit and regular fit patterns. Varieties have also come in the design of sarees.

 This time, cotton, half silk, cotton silk sarees have block print, screen print and embroidery. Besides, there are Tangail weaving designs, Jamdani and Katan sarees.

Nowadays everyone likes comfortable clothes, that's why Silk, Half Silk, Cotton Silk, Muslin, Georgette, Linen Cotton, Andy Cotton, Andy Silk, Voile, Cotton and other fabrics have been used in the Eid collections.

  



