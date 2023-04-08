Video
Yakhni polao

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
FARZANA ANWAR EMON
Culinary Artiste

Ingredients:
Need to prepare in few steps Chicken Cube Cube - Breast pcs 500 gm
 Rice- Basmati/ Chinigura-2 cup/ 500 gm
Onion-2 Nos
 Cardamom-2
 Peppercorns-1/2 tsp
 Clove-1/2 tsp
 Cinnamon stick-2 inches
 Bay leaf-1
Nutmeg powder-1/2 tsp
 Mace powder-1/2
powder Garlic Cloves-6 nos
Ginger Cloves-2 inches
 Coriander seeds-1 tsp
 Water -4 cup /1000 ml
Salt as require
 Sliced onion-1/4 mid
Ginger paste-1/2 tsp
 Garlic paste-1/2 tsp
Tomato -1/2 mid size chopped
Cumin Seeds-1 tsp
Yogurt-1/2 cup

Coriander powder-1/2 tsp
Chili powder-1/2 tsp
 Garam masala powder-1 tsp
Cardamom-2
 green Fennel seeds-1 1/2 tsp
 Ghee- 100 gm

Method:
1.    Take a smooth cloth & tie the Cubeb onion, Garlic, whole ginger, bay leaf, black cardamom, black peppercorn, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick, nutmeg, and mace in it.
Cook Chicken with Spices

2.    Was the chicken and in a pot take 3 cups of water, add the bouquet garni in it and boil for 20 minutes until chicken gets done. Strain it and set a side. The stock for further use.

3.    Heat a pan and fry the onions, keep 1/4 of it and adding later.

4.    The remaining onions, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, tomatoes, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, and stir fry for few minutes, Add yogurt garam masala, and green cardamom .Cook on medium high heat till the tomatoes get tender.

Add fennel seeds and chicken pieces to the masala and let it simmer for another 2/3 mints. Step5) Now add the masala to the prepared stock in the cooking pot, turn on the heat and the add the rice in it, add ghee, fried onion and seal the pot with foil or atta so that the flavors do not escape. Cook for 15 minutes.


