Yakhni polao

Ingredients:





Cook Chicken with Spices







2. Was the chicken and in a pot take 3 cups of water, add the bouquet garni in it and boil for 20 minutes until chicken gets done. Strain it and set a side. The stock for further use.







3. Heat a pan and fry the onions, keep 1/4 of it and adding later.







4. The remaining onions, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, tomatoes, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, and stir fry for few minutes, Add yogurt garam masala, and green cardamom .Cook on medium high heat till the tomatoes get tender.







Add fennel seeds and chicken pieces to the masala and let it simmer for another 2/3 mints. Step5) Now add the masala to the prepared stock in the cooking pot, turn on the heat and the add the rice in it, add ghee, fried onion and seal the pot with foil or atta so that the flavors do not escape. Cook for 15 minutes.

Need to prepare in few steps Chicken Cube Cube - Breast pcs 500 gmRice- Basmati/ Chinigura-2 cup/ 500 gmOnion-2 NosCardamom-2Peppercorns-1/2 tspClove-1/2 tspCinnamon stick-2 inchesBay leaf-1Nutmeg powder-1/2 tspMace powder-1/2powder Garlic Cloves-6 nosGinger Cloves-2 inchesCoriander seeds-1 tspWater -4 cup /1000 mlSalt as requireSliced onion-1/4 midGinger paste-1/2 tspGarlic paste-1/2 tspTomato -1/2 mid size choppedCumin Seeds-1 tspYogurt-1/2 cupCoriander powder-1/2 tspChili powder-1/2 tspGaram masala powder-1 tspCardamom-2green Fennel seeds-1 1/2 tspGhee- 100 gmMethod:1. Take a smooth cloth & tie the Cubeb onion, Garlic, whole ginger, bay leaf, black cardamom, black peppercorn, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick, nutmeg, and mace in it.