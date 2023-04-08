Video
Saturday, 8 April, 2023
STS Group launches Glenrich International School to promote 'School of Life'

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Life & Style Desk

STS Group has launched a premium Cambridge curriculum school in Bangladesh, Glenrich International School (GIS) on April 6, 2023, through a campus inauguration ribbon-cutting ceremony, to promote the idea of 'School of Life' and prepare the learners for the future world. 

The chief guest of the ceremony was Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. The guest of honor was Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and the special guest was Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.
 
Besides, Matt Cannell, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh (Acting); Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman (VC, National University); and Steve Plisinski, Director, International Schools Services, USA & Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of STS Group, graced the event with their presence.

Additionally, Manas Singh, STS Group CEO, and Ramesh Mudgal, Principal, Glenrich International School, were also present at the event alongside other dignitaries and members of STS Group.

After the launching ceremony, all the guests took a tour of GIS's exceptional state-of-the-art campus.

It is mentionable that Glenrich is promoting a 'school of life' concept, where students will learn about scholastic subjects and be encouraged to continue creative pursuits in a caring and nurturing environment.

Moreover, students will get a French language course in their curriculum, which is in collaboration with Alliance Fran�aise de Dhaka, while STEMROBO will facilitate robotics education.

The school will also offer Math Buddy via math labs, while the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music will offer music lessons.


