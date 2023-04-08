Lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' makes flying start A new lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' has debuted in market with the promise of aesthetic and trendy clothing for all marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.





Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association director and Reliance Shipping and Logistics chairman Mohammed Rashed inaugurated the first outlet of 'TAVAAS' on Elephant Road in the capital on Thursday.





Marking opening, TAVAAS offered 10 percent discounts on all products for the first 3 days of the launch while credit card users of selected banks will get an extra 15 percent discount on payment ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.





Speaking on the occasion, TAVAAS chief executive officer Mohammed Rashel Mahmud said that TAVAAS has begun journey with aesthetic and trendy clothing, and lifestyle products for all.







TAVAAS plans to gradually set up sales centers across the country including Dhaka and Chittagong, according to the official.





Al-Nahean Khan Joy, acting president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Dhaka-based Chattogram Samity general secretary Shahadat Hossain Hero and Elephant Road shop owners association secretary general Abul Kashem Khan Jhantu were also present at the inaugural ceremony of TAVAAS.