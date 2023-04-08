Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' makes flying start

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Life & Style Desk

Lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' makes flying start

Lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' makes flying start

A new lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' has debuted in market with the promise of aesthetic and trendy clothing for all marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association director and Reliance Shipping and Logistics chairman Mohammed Rashed inaugurated the first outlet of 'TAVAAS' on Elephant Road in the capital on Thursday.

Marking opening, TAVAAS offered 10 percent discounts on all products for the first 3 days of the launch while credit card users of selected banks will get an extra 15 percent discount on payment ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, TAVAAS chief executive officer Mohammed Rashel Mahmud said that TAVAAS has begun journey with aesthetic and trendy clothing, and lifestyle products for all.

TAVAAS plans to gradually set up sales centers across the country including Dhaka and Chittagong, according to the official.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy, acting president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Dhaka-based Chattogram Samity general secretary Shahadat Hossain Hero and Elephant Road shop owners association secretary general Abul Kashem Khan Jhantu were also present at the inaugural ceremony of TAVAAS.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baishakh , Eid fest with trend & tradition
Yakhni polao
Eid collection at Polo Plus
STS Group launches Glenrich International School to promote 'School of Life'
Lifestyle brand 'TAVAAS' makes flying start
Chefs on the rise: Challenging gender stereotypes!
Experience the colors of Eid with Rang Bangladesh
Aakhni Biriyani


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft