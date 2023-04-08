Chefs on the rise: Challenging gender stereotypes!

We have come a long way from the traditional notion that cooking is primarily women's job. Nowadays, men have shown interest in showcasing their cooking skills and breaking the traditional gender roles and empowering women to participate to a greater extent in society.





By promoting shared responsibility for household chores and cooking, men and women can work together to create more equitable and balanced households and communities.





In today's society, culinary skills are no longer seen as a female-only trait. Men who have passion and interest for cooking are on the rise.







Through their passion of culinary creations, male chefs are breaking down gender barriers and expanding the definition of masculinity. They are proving that cooking is not only a valuable life skill but also an enjoyable hobby and creative outlet that can be pursued by anyone, regardless of gender.





Monial Supal is a documentary filmmaker by profession. Since 2020, he has been selling home cooked meals in Dhaka through foodpanda's Homechef platform. He grew interest in cooking during lockdown, and started his own home cooked meal business named, Ranna Banna.





"I started cooking for fun during the lockdown. One day when I was scrolling through social media, I got to know about the Homechef program and signed up. After getting a positive response, I started adding new items to my menu. Now, I have 42 new items on the menu. Recently, I hired an assistant to help meet the increasing order."





In recent times, starting a home kitchen is comparatively more affordable. This has made it easier for men to enter the culinary market and build a customer base without having to invest in expensive equipment or rent commercial space.





Maruf Hasan Manik was working as a delivery partner. Later, along with two other friends, they started their own home kitchen. "I always imagined myself as an entrepreneur. I had no idea that starting up a home kitchen with limited investment was possible before joining foodpanda's Homechef platform."







"We have successfully been running our home kitchen for the past three years now and introduced new items in our menu after getting so much positive feedback."





These inspiring stories are a testament to how men are contributing to a more inclusive and diverse society; by challenging gender stereotypes and promoting gender equality in the realm of cooking and food culture. By showcasing their talent and passion for cooking, they have helped to break down barriers and create new opportunities for men in this field.