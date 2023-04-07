Video
3 remanded over attack on fire service HQ

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Court Correspondent

Three people were placed on a one-day by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over Tuesday's attack on the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters during the Bangabazar fire.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the remand order after hearing on the remand plea.  The remanded three accused are: Md Raju, 32, Shaon, 21, and Shahadat Hossain.

Bangshal police Sub Inspector of Bangshal Police Station, Mahmudul Hasan, also investigation officer (IO) of the case produced the three before the court with a prayer to grant a three-day remand each for questioning.

Police picked up from different parts of the area in the early hours of Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Israfil Howlader of the police station filed the case in the early hours Thursday against 250-300 unnamed accused with the police station under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 332, 333, 353, and 307 of the Penal Code.

At least four firefighters were injured after a mob attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, which is located close to the Bangabazar Shopping Complex, where a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday.



