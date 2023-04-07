Unprofessional behaviour triggers violence on campus

"You are a slut. I doubt your birth," said Ibrahim Khalil to a woman who along with her male friend got locked in a clash with her husband on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.



On Wednesday night, an altercation took place between a husband and a wife near the Mal Chhattar on the campus over 'a housewife's spending time with her paramour secretly.'



Meanwhile, proctorial mobile team members rushed to the spot but their role to stop the fighting triggered controversy among general students. Most of the members took side of the husband alleging the woman of 'extramarital affair' and 'slapping a DU student', rather than a neutral intervention to disperse the gatherings.



It was seen Khalil, an Orderly Peon of the Proctor Office, arrived at a verdict within a few minutes, calling the woman 'slut', expressing 'doubt about her birth' and addressing her in so many offensive names, which led a number of DU students agitated towards the woman and threatened her of mass beating.



Seeing his reaction instead of action, the agitated students also supported Khalil and alleged the woman of slapping a DU student while she was trying to stop the chaos.



Khalil was seen playing an active role in chasing the girl and manhandling the boy (Woman's friend) to get him in the team car without listening to the matter.



At this time, he even threatened to kick the woman out of the place when she tried to save her friend.

Notably, Khalil's duty is not with the Proctorial Mobile Team, rather his job is to serve at the office.



Following the incident, a large number of DU students raised questions regarding his and team members' role as if they could take side and summarily judge a woman on the spot. They also asked if Khalil could call the girl by such names and if it was his duty.



Many said that if Khalil did not shout at the woman with several allegations and took three of them to the Proctor office instantly, the incident would stop easily.



Talking to this correspondent, Khalil did not deny that he called the woman names. "I did what was needed for the welfare for the university students," he said.



Several proctorial team members, seeking anonymity, said that Khalil is 'violent', 'aggressive' and 'short-tempered'.



Regarding the matter, Assistant Proctor ML Palash told the Daily Observer that Khalil could not deal with the matter in this way as he was on duty and added, "We will investigate the matter. He cannot come to a conclusion judging someone and calling her names." Assistant Proctors Liton Kumar Saha, Md Mahbubul Rahman, ABM Ashrafuzzaman and Md Hasan Faruk were present at the time.



Later on, the woman, her friend and husband were taken to the Proctor Office through the intervention of the assistant proctors and released after taking a written statement that they would resolve the matter internally as it was a family issue.



