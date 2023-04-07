Video
BD elected member of UN Commission on Status of Women

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for a four-year term, 2024-2028.

Along with Bangladesh, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Mali, Romania, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia have also been elected to this body, however, the election was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
 
"Bangladesh is a role model for gender equality and women empowerment. This election demonstrates the recognition of Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to achieving gender equality, women's rights and women's empowerment," Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, said after the election.

Over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant strides in reducing gender disparities in education, health, and political representation, and in increasing women's access to economic opportunities.

Bangladesh is committed to further advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, and the election to the CSW will provide a platform to showcase its achievements and share best practices, the release said.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body of the UN exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, comprising 45 members.

Every year, during its two-week session, Member States, civil society and other stakeholders gather at United Nations Headquarters to evaluate progress in gender equality, identify challenges, set global standards and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and advancement of women worldwide.

Bangladesh was a member of this Commission from 2019 to 2023.


