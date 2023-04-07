Video
Momen leaves for Washington today to meet Blinken

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Shahnaj Begum


Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen leaves for Washington today to meet US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Monday to discuss bilateral issues including human rights, investment and the ways to advance the ties between the two countries.

In recent months, Blinken and other  US officials  reiterated the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of the law and freedom of religion as the basic values of safe and prosperous democratic societies. The USA tagged these issues for investment in Bangladesh.Earlier, the two Foreign Ministers discussed economic potential of the Bangladesh-US ties.

They also discussed how the two countries  collaborated over the last half century as well as  growing people-to-people contacts under Fulbright exchanges.

"They will also focus on the ongoing cooperation to deal with the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingyas, their safe return to Myanmar and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations," the Foreign Ministry said.

Momen told reporters on Wednesday, "I'd say we're lucky. Because the American Secretary of State doesn't give invitations frequently, we got three in a row. America is paying much attention to our journey on the highway of development."

Momen said the US is the only country which provided vaccines in large quantities free of cost to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

He said America, a generous country helped Bangladesh manage Covid-19 in a very efficient way.
"They even supported us the most after the Rohingya influx. Other countries have helped us as well. I'll express gratitude when I meet him," Momen said.

Asked what he will discuss with the US secretary of state, Momen said, the Rohingya and bilateral trade issues.

Replying to a question about US concerns regarding democracy in Bangladesh, he said, "We fought for democracy. Three million people gave their lives to uphold democracy and human rights. Therefore, we don't need lessons on democracy."

"We want a fair election. America also wants a fair election. We don't disagree on that. We have already made necessary institutional arrangements to ensure a free and fair election," he said.



