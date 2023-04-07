6,558 families living illegally on risky Ctg hills

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 6: Chattogram Hill Management Committee led by Divisional Commissioner at a meeting on Monday decided to evict before the rainy season 6,558 families living illegally on 26 hills, 16 owned by the government and 10 under private ownership.



The meeting also decided to demolish illegal structures including high rise buildings on these hills.



Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living illegally on the railway's hills including the Batali Hill, Motijharna and Central Railway Board areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.



During the rainy season, hill slides cause loss of life.



On June 13,2017, at least 200 people were killed in hill slides in Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar and Chattagram.



In the worst ever landslide on June 11, 2007, over 127 people were killed.



In 2008, at least 11 persons were killed, in 2009, at least 15 people were killed, in 2009 also 15 people were killed, another 15 people were killed in 2010; 17 were killed in 2011, 23 were killed in 2012, and five were killed in 2013.



The meeting over officials said that 84 cases have been filed by the Department of Environment (DoE) in last one year for illegal cutting and damaging hills.



Over 100 hills disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundred innocent people were killed by landslides, due to hill cutting in the port city alone.



Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area are among the areas worst affected by unabated hill cutting.



"We shall evict the illegal occupants as soon as possible," Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.



Through miking, he said, the illegal occupants would at first be asked to leave the hills.



At the advent of the rainy season every year, the district administration evicted the illegal occupants.



But the evicted occupants returned to the hills defeating the very purpose of eviction.



