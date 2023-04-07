BD condemns Israeli attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Bangladesh strongly condemns the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem by occupying Israeli forces during prayers in the early morning of April 5 in 2023.



"Bangladesh expresses deep concerns over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Thursday.



It said Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be held as a fundamental human right and the right of practicing religious rituals, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured.



Bangladesh also urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such repeated violence in the occupied territories against international norms.



Bangladesh reiterates its support for inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution, it reads.



