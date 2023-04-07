Police booth set up to help traders file GDs



The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) set up a temporary booth at the Bangabazar area to assist victim traders.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ramna) Md Bayejedur Rahman told the media, "Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) set up a booth to ease the sufferings of the victims in filing general dairies (GD). The affected traders can file the GDs with the help of policemen without having to go to the police stations, said on-duty police officials."



"The booth's operations will commence from Thursday afternoon," he added.



At least 36 people have been injured and around 3,500 shops have also been gutted in a devastating fire at the capital's Bangabazar market on Tuesday (4 April). Some 5,000 traders have been affected due to the massive blaze.



The fire service had declared the Bangabazar apparel market "highly risky" in terms of fire safety on April 1 in 2019.



Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence and Dhaka South City Corporation have formed two separate investigation committees over the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.



