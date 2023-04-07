Video
BNP's involvement with Bangabazar fire being investigated: Quader

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Awami League General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said investigations are being carried out whether the BNP was involved in the devastating fire incident in the city's Bangabazar or not.

 "It is being investigated whether the BNP was involved in the Bangabazar fire incident or not," Quader said while distributing Iftar items at Azimpur Colony ground organised by Lalbagh Thana unit of the Awami League.

 AL general secretary said the BNP is trying to politicize the fire incident without standing by the fire-affected people.

 "Even if anyone dies due to a lightning strike, the BNP will blame the Awami League . . . It is being investigated whether the BNP has set fire to Bangabazar after failing to wage movement," he added.

 He said the BNP was doing sabotage after failing to launch a movement against the present government.

  "They have hurt people in the past
They are still hurting people. The BNP has announced agitation programmes such as road blockades even in the month of fasting, but AL leaders and workers will stay beside the people with a peaceful programme simultaneously," the AL minister mentioned.

 Mentioning that the BNP's bones have broken and these bones will not be paired up again, Quader said their movement was seriously injured when they went to Golapbagh.

Protest march of the BNP means a futile march as a team with broken knees cannot stand, said the veteran leader.

The AL general secretary said there is no use in threatening the Awami League as the country's people have faith in Sheikh Hasina even during this crisis.

 People will vote for Sheikh Hasina in the next election as she always keeps her words, Quader expressed hope.

 He asked the BNP about the assurance of a fair vote, saying, "Who is your impartial person?"
 The BNP wants an unusual caretaker government like 2001 and 2006 in the name of a caretaker, and the people of Bangladesh do not want that type of caretaker government in Bangladesh anymore, he said.
 
 AL general secretary of Lalbagh Thana unit Matiur Rahman Jamal presided over the programme. AL presidium member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka South unit president of Awami League Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke on the occasion.    BSS


