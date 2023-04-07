Video
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:29 AM
Home Front Page

Bangabazar Market Fire

Police sue 250 to 300 unnamed persons

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent


Police have filed a case against as many as 300 suspects over the attack on law enforcers during Tuesday's devastating fire in Bangabazar Market in the city.

Sub-Inspector Md Israfil registered the case at the Bangshal Police Station as the plaintiff on Thursday.

A mob, agitated by the failure of firefighters to quickly douse a devastating fire, threw brick chips at the Fire Service Headquarters and attacked the control room on Tuesday.

The Fire Service offices and firefighters trying to douse the flames were attacked, Zafar Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of the Lalbagh zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

The mob attacked police when the law enforcers arrived at the spot to disperse the attackers, the Deputy Commissioner added.

The suspects are accused of attacking the police and preventing government officials from discharging duties, Bangshal Police Station Inspector Kamrul Hasan said, citing the case statement. "No one is named in the case. Several police personnel were wounded in the attack that day, and an officer is still hospitalised," the SI added.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service is set to file a separate case over the attack on their headquarters and personnel, according to Md Main Uddin, the Director General of the Fire Service.

Police, following protocol, filed a general diary with Shahbagh Police Station over the fire, Shahabagh Police Station chief Nur Mohammad said.

A court in Dhaka has placed three men on one-day remand each in a case lodged over assault on police as they tried to protect the firemen dousing devastating fire in Bangabazar on April 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah on Thursday passed the order, placing Md Raju, Shaon and Shahadat Hossain on one-day remand each in the case filed with capital's Bangshal Police Station.

The court also set May 16 to submit probe report in the case.

Sub-inspector Masudul Hasan of Bangshal Police Station filed the case on April 6 against 250 to 300 unnamed persons. Police said the case was filed after midnight on Wednesday.


