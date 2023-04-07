Speaker nominates Panel of Chairs

Jatiya Sangsad's 22nd and special session began on Thursday.



At the outset, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury nominated the Panel of Chairs for the session.



The House unanimously adopted obituary reference over deaths of distinguished personalities including two former ministers and seven formers MPs.



The special session has been called to mark Jatiya Sangsad's Golden Jubilee.



The Panel of Chairs include, HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP, from Rangpur-5, Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, from Nilphamari-2, Mokbul Hossain, MP, from Pabna-3, Kazi Feroz Rashid, MP, from Dhaka-6 and Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, MP, from woman reserved seat-8.



The panel members will chair parliament's session according to the seniority in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.



Speaker Shirin Sharmin moved the obituary motion separately with brief resumes of those who died after prorogation of 21st session of parliament.



The obituary motion said the House expresses deep shock at the death of former information and communication minister Nazmul Huda, former MP from Dhaka-1 and former information and jute minister Habib Ullah Khan, former MP from the then Cumilla-5 constituency.



The House expressed deep shock over the deaths of Nur-E-Alam Siddiqui, former MP and Liberation War organiser, Reza Ali Khan former MP from Mymensingh-7, M Delwar Hossen former MP from Borguna-1, Shamsul Alam Pramanik, former MP from Naogaon-4, M Mozammel Huq foromer MP from Natore-4, Anwarul Hossen Khan Chowdhury former MP from Mymensingh-9 and Enamul Huq former MP from Mymensingh-10.



The House expressed deep shock over the deaths of ruling Awami League's (AL) former president of Madaripur Sadar upazila valiant freedom fighter Ali Ahmed Khan, former general secretary of Lakkhipur district AL valiant freedom fighter M Abu Taher, noted photo journalist Jalal Uddin Haider, Ekhushey Padak laureate noted sculpture and teacher Shamim Sikder and founder and Chairman of Rangs Group Abdur Rauf Chowdhury.



The House expressed profound shock over the deaths of others people at home and abroad.



The House conveyed profound sympathies to the members of the bereaved families and prayed for their eternal peace.



The House observed one-minute's silence as a mark of respect to the departed.



Later, munajat was offered led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan seeking eternal peace for the departed.



