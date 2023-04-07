Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Most city markets in risk of fire: Fire Service  

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent


Not only Gausia Market, most of the markets in the capital are in risky condition, said Bazlur Rashid, Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, on Thursday.

"There is a fire extinguisher in Gausia Market, but not adequate management and equipment required for rescue operation after an accident."

Bazlur Rashid said this to media after visiting Gausia Market on Thursday as part of their survey. Representatives of NSI-DGFI accompanied the Fire Service during the visit.

"There are six stair cases in the Gausia Market. Some shops are on the stairs and goods blocked some space. Those will have to be removed. Smooth evacuation will be hampered in case of any fire incident."

"Several markets including Rajdhani Super Market, Thatharibazar market, New Market, Chawkbazar Market are risky. Those can't fulfill the demand of the Fire Service. We request that these markets should be self-sufficient," Bazlur Rashid added.

Meanwhile, Gausia Market Owners Association president Alhajj Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Babu said, "We have fulfilled all directions given by the Fire Service two years ago and have a fire certificate. Within one or two days, we will try to solve other problems including outdoors ."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 remanded over attack on fire service HQ
Unprofessional behaviour triggers violence on campus
HC grants bail to prime accused Rana
Saudi, Iran FMs meet in China in restoration of diplomatic ties
BD elected member of UN Commission on Status of Women
Momen leaves for Washington today to meet Blinken
6,558 families living illegally on risky Ctg hills
BD condemns Israeli attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft