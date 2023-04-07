Most city markets in risk of fire: Fire Service  



Not only Gausia Market, most of the markets in the capital are in risky condition, said Bazlur Rashid, Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, on Thursday.



"There is a fire extinguisher in Gausia Market, but not adequate management and equipment required for rescue operation after an accident."



Bazlur Rashid said this to media after visiting Gausia Market on Thursday as part of their survey. Representatives of NSI-DGFI accompanied the Fire Service during the visit.



"There are six stair cases in the Gausia Market. Some shops are on the stairs and goods blocked some space. Those will have to be removed. Smooth evacuation will be hampered in case of any fire incident."



"Several markets including Rajdhani Super Market, Thatharibazar market, New Market, Chawkbazar Market are risky. Those can't fulfill the demand of the Fire Service. We request that these markets should be self-sufficient," Bazlur Rashid added.



Meanwhile, Gausia Market Owners Association president Alhajj Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Babu said, "We have fulfilled all directions given by the Fire Service two years ago and have a fire certificate. Within one or two days, we will try to solve other problems including outdoors ."



