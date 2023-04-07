Not EVMs or ballots, challenge is to bring all parties to polls: CEC



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal does not consider voting on ballot paper or EVM as a big challenge. According to him, the biggest challenge is to bring all the parties to the polls.



The CEC said this in response to a question from journalists at a press briefing at the Agargaon election building on Thursday.



CEC Habibul Awal said, "It is not possible to ensure 100 per cent fair voting in EVMs, it is also not possible in ballots. The matter may be relative. Better yet, we have always believed that EVM votes are much more secure than ballots."



In response to another question from the journalists, Awal said, "EVM or ballot is not a big challenge for our elections. The biggest challenge in our elections is the political crisis that prevails.



Whether all or major parties will participate in the elections. That is a big challenge."



He further said, "The main parties did not participate at all. There will be a crisis in the legality of the elections, the legitimacy may go to zero. Understand the difference between legality and legitimacy. Legal election will be clean. But it may not be legitimate."



In the meantime, the EC has announced that they will vote on the ballot paper in all 300 seats in the upcoming 12th National Parliament Election. Now, this constitutional body is trying more to bring the main parties to the elections.



