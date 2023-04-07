Video
Human Chain At Shaheed Minar

Professionals demanding cancellation of Prothom Alo registration

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
DU Correspondent

Under the banner of 'Freedom-conscious Citizen Society', hundreds of intellectuals, teachers, journalists, actors, singers, freedom fighters, artists, lawyers on Thursday formed a human chain demanding the cancellation of Prothom Alo's registration and the punishment of the conspirators against the Liberation War.

At least 40 social, cultural and Liberation War based organisations took part in the human chain, held at noon at the base of Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtazzaman said, "Bangladesh is known as a role model for its incredible development in the international arena. In developed countries, the name of Bangladesh is repeatedly mentioned as a role model for development."

"At the same time, the term of an elected government is nearly over and elections are approaching. At this time, various tricks have been taking place. It is the basic responsibility of the cultural arena to speak out against them. Our Liberation has been scorned for a motivated purpose. It is the demand of the time to raise a collective voice against the newspapers which are involved in these misdeeds," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.

DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan said that Prothom Alo has now become the spokesperson of the anti-independence forces.

He warned the Bangla daily as saying, "Don't try to be a villain."

DUTA General Secretary Zeenat Huda said, "We have gathered here to inform the evil forces that we are against any anti-independence forces in the country. The DUTA will not accept anti-independence forces in any way."

Referring to the Basanti incident during the term of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Director Pijush Bandyopadhyay said, "In the same way, Prothom Alo's journalists created a web of conspiracy to question our independence. It didn't happen suddenly. The group did this in a well-planned manner."

He protested and urged everyone to be aware. Advocate Moshiur Malek, who filed the case against Prothom Alo on behalf of his client with Ramna Police Station, demanded the cancellation of the registration of Prothom Alo by blacklisting the newspaper.

Slogan 71, Bangabandhu Lekhak Parishad, Jatiya Olama Samaj, Joy Bangla Cultural Alliance, International Shilpi-Sahittik Sammilito Parishad, Banglar Mukh, Scientist Dr Wazed Mia Memorial Library, Bangabandhu Birth Centenary International Council, Bangladesh Charu-Shilpi Sangha, Bangabandhu Cultural Alliance, Dhaka University Mime Brigade, Dhaka University Buddhist Students' Sangsad, Bicchu Bahini, Muktijoddha Oikyamancha and Brittanta 71 Foundation took part in the human chain, among others.



