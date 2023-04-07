Video
Friday, 7 April, 2023
Home Back Page

Mugging Of EWU Student

1 confesses, another sent to jail

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

One mugger confessed to his crime and another was sent to jail in a case filed over stabbing and mugging a student of East West University in Dhaka's Aftabnagar on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate  Ahmed Humayun Kabir  recorded the confessional statement of  the alleged mugger,  Imran Hossain alias Jhawali, 23, and Metropolitan Magistrate  Md Ataullah  sent alleged  mugger Md  Shahjahan to jail,  said  Badda GRO Ronap Kumar Bakhta on Thursday .

Apurna Akter Iti, a student of the Pharmacy Department of the university, was stabbed and mugged on Sunday when two muggers swooped on her while she was returning home from a gym at about 10:00pm. They hit her with a sharp weapon and left her wounded, and snatched away her mobile phone.


