1 confesses, another sent to jail

One mugger confessed to his crime and another was sent to jail in a case filed over stabbing and mugging a student of East West University in Dhaka's Aftabnagar on Sunday.



Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir recorded the confessional statement of the alleged mugger, Imran Hossain alias Jhawali, 23, and Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah sent alleged mugger Md Shahjahan to jail, said Badda GRO Ronap Kumar Bakhta on Thursday .



Apurna Akter Iti, a student of the Pharmacy Department of the university, was stabbed and mugged on Sunday when two muggers swooped on her while she was returning home from a gym at about 10:00pm. They hit her with a sharp weapon and left her wounded, and snatched away her mobile phone.



