Teenage girl brings rape charge against AL leader in Tangail



TANGAIL, Apr 6: A teenage girl has lodged a rape case against local Awami League leader Golam Kibria Boro Monir, elder brother of Tangail-2 MP Tanvir Hasan Sotto Monir.



The girl filed the case with Tangail Sadar Police Station on Wednesday night, said Md Abu Salam Mia, chief of the police station.



Kibria, 48, is the General Secretary of the Bus-Minibus Owners Association in Tangail and Senior Vice-President of the Awami League's Sadar unit. His wife Nigar Aftab, who allegedly beat up the girl, has also been named in the case.



Denying the rape allegation, Kibria said the case was filed to disgrace him politically.



Inspector Md Habibur Rahman has been assigned to investigate the case. The victim has been sent to Tangail General Hospital for a medical test, according to the police.



A three-member medical board, led by a gynaecologist, has been formed to conduct the medical test, said hospital supervisor Khandakar Sadiqur Rahman.



The girl alleged that she spoke to Kibria, a relative, on her mobile phone and WhatsApp over a property dispute with her brother. Kibria promised her a solution and asked her to meet at a 10-storey building at Adalat Para in Tangail town, according to the case documents.



The girl alleged that Kibria confined her to a room on the third floor of the building after she spurned his sexual advances. He then raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.



Kibria also threatened to publish the photos taken during the assault and raped her again, according to the case documents.



