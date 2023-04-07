Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Teenage girl brings rape charge against AL leader in Tangail

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent


TANGAIL, Apr 6:  A teenage girl has lodged a rape case against local Awami League leader Golam Kibria Boro Monir, elder brother of Tangail-2 MP Tanvir Hasan Sotto Monir.

The girl filed the case with Tangail Sadar Police Station on Wednesday night, said Md Abu Salam Mia, chief of the police station.

Kibria, 48, is the General Secretary of the Bus-Minibus Owners Association in Tangail and Senior Vice-President of the Awami League's Sadar unit. His wife Nigar Aftab, who allegedly beat up the girl, has also been named in the case.

Denying the rape allegation, Kibria said the case was filed to disgrace him politically.

Inspector Md Habibur Rahman has been assigned to investigate the case. The victim has been sent to Tangail General Hospital for a medical test, according to the police.

A three-member medical board, led by a gynaecologist, has been formed to conduct the medical test, said hospital supervisor Khandakar Sadiqur Rahman.

The girl alleged that she spoke to Kibria, a relative, on her mobile phone and WhatsApp over a property dispute with her brother. Kibria promised her a solution and asked her to meet at a 10-storey building at Adalat Para in Tangail town, according to the case documents.

The girl alleged that Kibria confined her to a room on the third floor of the building after she spurned his sexual advances. He then raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

Kibria also threatened to publish the photos taken during the assault and raped her again, according to the case documents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professionals demanding cancellation of Prothom Alo registration
1 confesses, another sent to jail
Teenage girl brings rape charge against AL leader in Tangail
BD will not tilt towards any country: MoFA
BSCIC officer arrested with bribe money in Shariatpur
PDB to monitor power supply during peak irrigation season
DPP of 136km long Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway awaits govt approval
Advance train ticket sale starts for Eid today


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft