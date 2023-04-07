Video
BD will not tilt towards any country: MoFA

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Bangladesh's priority is its own economic interests promoting development, livelihood and standard of its people.

"Bangladesh is not leaning towards any side nor deviating from its core policy of friendship to all and malice towards none," Seheli Sabrin, the spokesperson of Foreign Ministry said while briefing the journalists about Bangladesh's position on IPS at a regular media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

Keeping economy and development at the centre, the ministry is working on a framework regarding expectations and priorities related to the Indo-Pacific," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sabrin said.

Bangladesh has long pursued a nonaligned foreign policy but it appears to be "moving closer to a full embrace" of the Indo-Pacific Strategy pursued by the US and its partners in the region, which revolves around countering China, according to Foreign Policy's South Asia brief.

However, the spokesperson said Bangladesh, as a littoral country sitting beside the biggest trade routes of the world, is not expected to remain oblivious to the geopolitical development in the seas and connected oceans. "No doubt all these depend on free, open and inclusive commercial shipping activities through the Bay of Bengal," she said.

But Bangladesh will never deviate from its principal by tilting towards a particular country, says a spokesperson.

Last month, Dhaka finalised a draft of its Indo-Pacific Outlook focused on objectives that mirror those of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, such as the need for a free, secure, and peaceful region, according to Foreign Policy's South Asia brief by Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center.

However, she said they can assure all that Bangladesh will firmly remain committed towards peaceful and prosperous geopolitical chapter. Bangladesh shares the vision for a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive" Indo-Pacific Region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all, she added.



