Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BSCIC officer arrested with bribe money in Shariatpur

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent


Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Deputy Manager Mohammad Monir Hossain along with Tk 50,000 in bribe after raiding BSCIC office in Shariatpur.  

He was arrested from the Shariatpur BSCIC office on Thursday (April 6) around 1 pm. According to the sources of the integrated district office of the ACC said, BSCIC Shilpanagari is located in the Premtala area of Shariatpur city. BSCIC deputy manager Monir has been accused of various irregularities earlier.

He used to take money from businessmen by cheating and taking hostages. Besides he also took BSCIC plot in his wife's name that was another irregularity. In between, Monir Hossain was accused of accepting bribes from different industry owners at various times. Earlier, an industrial plot owner lodged a written complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).  

That person paid a bribe of Tk 50,000 to BSCIC officer Monir on Thursday. At that time, a team of Anti-Corruption Commission's integrated district office, Madaripur, led by Atiqur Rahman, deputy director of ACC Madaripur office, arrested Monir Hossain red-handed with bribe money.

In this regard assistant director of Madaripur district office of ACC, Akhtaruzzaman, said, "In view of a businessman's complaint, a team of ACC stayed around the BSCIC office on Thursday.  The deputy manager was arrested while taking the businessman hostage and collecting the bribe money. Later he was arrested as per the legal procedure.

In this regard, Shariatpur BSCIC's Industrial City Officer Arko Sarkar said, "Our deputy manager has been arrested but i don't know what charges a team of ACC raided our office today at noon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professionals demanding cancellation of Prothom Alo registration
1 confesses, another sent to jail
Teenage girl brings rape charge against AL leader in Tangail
BD will not tilt towards any country: MoFA
BSCIC officer arrested with bribe money in Shariatpur
PDB to monitor power supply during peak irrigation season
DPP of 136km long Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway awaits govt approval
Advance train ticket sale starts for Eid today


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft