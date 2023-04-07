BSCIC officer arrested with bribe money in Shariatpur



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Deputy Manager Mohammad Monir Hossain along with Tk 50,000 in bribe after raiding BSCIC office in Shariatpur.



He was arrested from the Shariatpur BSCIC office on Thursday (April 6) around 1 pm. According to the sources of the integrated district office of the ACC said, BSCIC Shilpanagari is located in the Premtala area of Shariatpur city. BSCIC deputy manager Monir has been accused of various irregularities earlier.



He used to take money from businessmen by cheating and taking hostages. Besides he also took BSCIC plot in his wife's name that was another irregularity. In between, Monir Hossain was accused of accepting bribes from different industry owners at various times. Earlier, an industrial plot owner lodged a written complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



That person paid a bribe of Tk 50,000 to BSCIC officer Monir on Thursday. At that time, a team of Anti-Corruption Commission's integrated district office, Madaripur, led by Atiqur Rahman, deputy director of ACC Madaripur office, arrested Monir Hossain red-handed with bribe money.



In this regard assistant director of Madaripur district office of ACC, Akhtaruzzaman, said, "In view of a businessman's complaint, a team of ACC stayed around the BSCIC office on Thursday. The deputy manager was arrested while taking the businessman hostage and collecting the bribe money. Later he was arrested as per the legal procedure.



In this regard, Shariatpur BSCIC's Industrial City Officer Arko Sarkar said, "Our deputy manager has been arrested but i don't know what charges a team of ACC raided our office today at noon."



