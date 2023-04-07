PDB to monitor power supply during peak irrigation season

The Power Division has opened a 'control room' to monitor the load dispatch centre's activity from 3:30pm to 9:00pm every day to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak irrigation season and the month of holy Ramadan.



"Every day four senior officials of the Power Division will work there as 'duty officials', and they will be available 24 hours every day on mobile phone. Anyone can get connected through the official website www.powerdivision.gov.bd," a Power Division circular said.



Recently, in an inter-ministerial meeting, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources estimated that this year the electricity demand may reach 15,500 MW during irrigation time (the irrigation season that starts in February and continues until May 30 creates an extra load on the power supply to operate the irrigation pumps).



Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) generates about 13,000 MW and 14,000 MW in the peak summer season, this year there would be a 1,500 MW gap between the demand-supply.



"To manage the situation, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid asked the officials to build up a proper load management system through a coordination system between the entities in power, energy and other sectors to ensure uninterrupted power and fuel supply to the irrigation pumps," a senior official said.



He said the weather starts becoming dry and hot from last few days so we need to start the strong monitoring as there is a huge power shortage.



"To oversee the issue in proper manner, the control room will start its work from Wednesday," he added.



According to the Power Division, to supply extra power to the national grid, the gas demand for power plants will go up to 1,600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) while the demand for furnace oil will increase to 70,500 metric tons and diesel to 30,700 metric tons.



