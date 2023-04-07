DPP of 136km long Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway awaits govt approval

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 6: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of four- lane 136km long Ctg-Cox's Bazar Highway at an estimated cost of Tk 7,000 crore is now waiting for approval of the government.



Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has submitted the DPP to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for review.



According to Road Transport and Bridges Ministry sources, JICA is interested to finance the project. After getting approval from the donor agency JICA, the concerned ministry will go for implementation of the project, sources said.



The government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project. RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.



The project has been taken to facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river of Karnaphuli. The proposed highway will begin from Y junction at Shikalbaha to Cox's Bazar through Patiya.



Meanwhile, constructions of four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway have been completed which are expected to be opened for traffic in June next. RHD has constructed those roads under cross border road network improvement project at a cost of Tk 751 crore.



Those bridges are: Indrapul Bridge at Patiya, Barumati Bridge at Chandanaish, Sangu Bridge at Satkania and Matamuhuri bridge at Chokoria.



Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali Deep Sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.



The sources said at the west side of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.



The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called 'Bangabandhu Tunnel' which is expected to be opened in February next. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila.



The Preliminary Project Proposal for upgrading the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway into four lanes was sent to the Planning Commission last February.



Md Ataur Rahman, Additional Chief Engineer (Chattogram Zone), Roads and Highways Department said, "If the Planning Commission feels that the project will be implemented with funding assistance, the preliminary proposal will be sent to the development partners through ERD to secure foreign loans."



The total cost of upgrading this highway into four lanes is estimated at Tk18,000 crore.



Officials of the Roads and Highways Department said that the government's aim was to implement public-private partnership (PPP) for the project. But it was later decided that it will not be done under PPP in the interest of quick implementation.



Officials said JICA has shown interest in financing this project.



The first feasibility study on the four-lane upgradation was completed in 2015, while in 2021 the engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology conducted another study.



The Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway will be developed around the Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Therefore, the plan is to build the four-lane highway within the next three years, keeping pace with the deep sea port.



Officials say that 110km of 169km Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway have to be developed into four lanes as eight kilometres from Bahaddar Hat to Shikalbaha have already been developed into four lanes. Besides, a 10-km stretch from Cox's Bazar to Bankakhi has also been developed into four lanes.



