Advance train ticket sale starts for Eid today

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The sale of advance train tickets starts online today for Eid holidaymakers.

The commuters have to purchase their tickets online and mobile apps.

For this, the commuters have to complete their registration through rail ticketing web portal 'Rail Sheba' or through sending SMS from mobile by showing NID/passport/birth certificate.

Advance train tickets for April, 17, 18,19,20,21 will be available on April 7, 8,9,10, and 11 respectively while the selling of return tickets will begin from April 15.

Besides, the return tickets for April 25, 26, 27, 29, 29 and 30 will be available for April 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

On the occasion of Eid, the movement of 'Mitali Express' and 'Maitree Express' trains will remained suspended from April 18-27 and April 20-27 respectively.

However, the 'Bandhan Express' train will run as per its schedule.

There will be no stopover of Dhaka-bound Ekata, Drutojan, Panchagarh, Nilsagar, Kurigram, Lalmoni and Rangpur Express trains at Dhaka Airport Station from April 17 to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.      UNB


