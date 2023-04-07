Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Women empowerment stressed for social order

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Observer Desk

HELVETAS Swiss donor agency Bangladesh is implementing the project in partnership with four national NGOs like Democracy watch, Khan Foundation, PRIP Trust and Rupantar with a view to promoting women empowerment in Bangladesh.

On the occasion, the project support agency in partnership with four NGOs arranged a seminar titled Political Empowerment of Women: Aparajita and Civil Society at a hotel in the capital city on April 5 in order to give impetus to the empowerment of women in political, social and financial activities in the days to come.

Project Aparajita is designed to promote political empowerment of women in the context of local governance, together with other arena, is the right place to play their due role in nation building activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Holy Ramadan a month of inclusiveness: Haas
BD reports 12 more dengue cases
Women empowerment stressed for social order
BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan
Fire at TCB warehouse compund in Ctg doused
5 to die in Cumilla for killing BD expatriate in US
5 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Husband jailed for killing wife in Rajshahi


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft