Women empowerment stressed for social order

HELVETAS Swiss donor agency Bangladesh is implementing the project in partnership with four national NGOs like Democracy watch, Khan Foundation, PRIP Trust and Rupantar with a view to promoting women empowerment in Bangladesh.



On the occasion, the project support agency in partnership with four NGOs arranged a seminar titled Political Empowerment of Women: Aparajita and Civil Society at a hotel in the capital city on April 5 in order to give impetus to the empowerment of women in political, social and financial activities in the days to come.



Project Aparajita is designed to promote political empowerment of women in the context of local governance, together with other arena, is the right place to play their due role in nation building activities.



