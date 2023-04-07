Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan

BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said that the size of BNP alliance shrinks and enlarges like  amoeba,  the reason behind conflicts among them.

"As the amoeba gets bigger and smaller, so does the BNP-led alliance also. As amoeba splits itself into two and four, so does the BNP-led  alliance also. It has been observed that the 22-party alliance becomes 12-party alliance and within days it is heard that it has become 54-party alliance," he said.

He said all this replying to a question from members of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) regarding, 'failure of the BNP-led alliance to make a common declaration.'

 Hasan was meeting CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal, General Secretary Mamunur Rashid and other executive members at the conference room of Information Ministry in the Secretariat.

 Hasan, also ruling Awami League joint general secretary, said, "All including leftists, rightists and extreme leftists and extreme rightists are in the BNP-led alliance. It's difficult for an alliance like this make a common declaration".

However, there are several factions in BNP, the chairperson group, acting chairperson group, Mirza Fakhrul's group and reformers' group - it is difficult to unite all these groups, he added.

Replying to another question regarding Digital Security Act, Hasan said this law has been enacted to ensure digital security of all the people of the country.

"Our law is more flexible than the American law. The American law of 2015 for digital offence was amended in 2022 with a provision of 20 years' imprisonment as the highest punishment. But our law does not prescribe  such long imprisonment,"  Hasan said.

The European Union also made a new digital security law in 2022, he said, adding, almost all the countries have this laws.

"The digital security laws of Australia, Singapore and Continental Europe are also tougher than ours, " he said.  

So, there is no question of repealing this law, he said, adding, however, attention must be paid to ensure that no one, including journalists, are harassed using this act.

"Many steps have already been taken. The law ministry is looking at what more effective measures can be taken. We are working with them," he said.

He  said crime reporting "is very important".

"Journalists' write ups make it easier for the state and the society to take action against crime. Criminals threaten many people, it is not acceptable. If journalists work with courage, I think the society as well as the state will benefit," he added.

But, it should always be ensured that no innocent person becomes victim of reporting.

"It is observed at times that a report was published against a person, who is not a criminal. So, be careful about this," he said.

He said that training is essential for crime reporters, he said that Press Institute Bangladesh  can provide training in this regard.

"The government of Sheikh Hasina is always working for the welfare of journalists and I, as the information minister  must take care of you so that you don't have to face any unnecessary harassment and I try to help as much as possible," he said.

CRAB Vice President Mizanur Rahman, Joint Secretary Rudro Mizan, Finance Secretary Md Emdadul Haque Khan, Organizing Secretary Bakul Ahmed, Office Secretary Kamal Hossain Talukder, Publicity and Publications Secretary SM Fayez, Sports and Cultural Secretary Md Abu Zafar, Training and Information Technology Secretary Ismail Hossain Imu, Welfare Secretary Wasim Siddiqui, International Affairs Secretary Md Tanvir Hasan, executive members Abdullah Al Mamun, Jasim Uddin and Enamul Kabir Rupom attended the meeting, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Holy Ramadan a month of inclusiveness: Haas
BD reports 12 more dengue cases
Women empowerment stressed for social order
BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan
Fire at TCB warehouse compund in Ctg doused
5 to die in Cumilla for killing BD expatriate in US
5 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Husband jailed for killing wife in Rajshahi


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft