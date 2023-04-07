

BNP resembles amoeba: Hasan



"As the amoeba gets bigger and smaller, so does the BNP-led alliance also. As amoeba splits itself into two and four, so does the BNP-led alliance also. It has been observed that the 22-party alliance becomes 12-party alliance and within days it is heard that it has become 54-party alliance," he said.



He said all this replying to a question from members of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) regarding, 'failure of the BNP-led alliance to make a common declaration.'



Hasan was meeting CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal, General Secretary Mamunur Rashid and other executive members at the conference room of Information Ministry in the Secretariat.



Hasan, also ruling Awami League joint general secretary, said, "All including leftists, rightists and extreme leftists and extreme rightists are in the BNP-led alliance. It's difficult for an alliance like this make a common declaration".



However, there are several factions in BNP, the chairperson group, acting chairperson group, Mirza Fakhrul's group and reformers' group - it is difficult to unite all these groups, he added.



Replying to another question regarding Digital Security Act, Hasan said this law has been enacted to ensure digital security of all the people of the country.



"Our law is more flexible than the American law. The American law of 2015 for digital offence was amended in 2022 with a provision of 20 years' imprisonment as the highest punishment. But our law does not prescribe such long imprisonment," Hasan said.



The European Union also made a new digital security law in 2022, he said, adding, almost all the countries have this laws.



"The digital security laws of Australia, Singapore and Continental Europe are also tougher than ours, " he said.



So, there is no question of repealing this law, he said, adding, however, attention must be paid to ensure that no one, including journalists, are harassed using this act.



"Many steps have already been taken. The law ministry is looking at what more effective measures can be taken. We are working with them," he said.



He said crime reporting "is very important".



"Journalists' write ups make it easier for the state and the society to take action against crime. Criminals threaten many people, it is not acceptable. If journalists work with courage, I think the society as well as the state will benefit," he added.



But, it should always be ensured that no innocent person becomes victim of reporting.



"It is observed at times that a report was published against a person, who is not a criminal. So, be careful about this," he said.



He said that training is essential for crime reporters, he said that Press Institute Bangladesh can provide training in this regard.



"The government of Sheikh Hasina is always working for the welfare of journalists and I, as the information minister must take care of you so that you don't have to face any unnecessary harassment and I try to help as much as possible," he said.



CRAB Vice President Mizanur Rahman, Joint Secretary Rudro Mizan, Finance Secretary Md Emdadul Haque Khan, Organizing Secretary Bakul Ahmed, Office Secretary Kamal Hossain Talukder, Publicity and Publications Secretary SM Fayez, Sports and Cultural Secretary Md Abu Zafar, Training and Information Technology Secretary Ismail Hossain Imu, Welfare Secretary Wasim Siddiqui, International Affairs Secretary Md Tanvir Hasan, executive members Abdullah Al Mamun, Jasim Uddin and Enamul Kabir Rupom attended the meeting, among others.

