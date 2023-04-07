Fire at TCB warehouse compund in Ctg doused

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 6: A fire that broke out at a warehouse compound of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh in Chattogram has been doused, the fire service said.



The fire broke out at 11:10am on Thursday at the TCB warehouse compound in the city's Bandartila area.



"On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire," Deputy Assistant Director of Agrabad Fire Service Newton Das said.



The cause of the fire could not be known immediately. UNB



