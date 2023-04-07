5 to die in Cumilla for killing BD expatriate in US

CUMILLA, Apr 6: A Cumilla court on Thursday convicted five people and sentenced them to death for killing a Bangladeshi expatriate in the USA over land dispute in 2017.



The condemned convicts are: Lipi Akter, Rahmat Ullah Rony, Kamal Hossain, Tajul Islam and Sajib of Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district.



Of them, Lipi and Sajib were tried in absentia.



Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasrin Zahan handed down the punishment.



According to the prosecution, Akbar Hossain Babul was found dead in a water body at Mudaffarganj in Laksham upazila on Noakhali-Cumilla regional highway on August 1, 2017 few days after he had returned home from the USA.



Fatema Begum, wife of Akbar, identified the body.



Sheikh Milton Rahman, a sub-inspector of Laksham Police Station, filed a case against five people.



Police arrested the five accused and of them, four people gave confessional statements under section 164. UNB



After examining the records and witnesses, Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasrin Zahan handed down the judgement. UNB



