Frequent train accidents upsetting

Report being published in this daily in for last consecutive days on regular rail crash fatalities simply testifies that restoring safety and discipline in our level crossings remains a far cry. At the time of penning this editorial, an engineer in Ghorashal was reported to have been smashed under train. It not only laid bare the sorry state of our rail traffic management, but also demonstrated how lives of our people have turned so unimaginably cheap.



It is clear from the report that had the engineer riding a bike shown a minimum sense of responsibility and followed the commuting train's path, the tragedy could have been easily averted. According to the railway police, the biker was crossing railway line in Ghorashal's Chamrab area while a Chittagong bound train was fast closing in.



Unfortunately, unchecked vehicular and pedestrians' movement on rail crossings across the country is regularly on rise amid people's full knowledge of their risk factors.



However, 82 percent of level crossings across the country are unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during passing of trains. Does not the situation places extra importance of driving cars and motorcycles with extra precautionary measures?



In different times, we have learnt through this daily that most level crossings are not equipped with poles. We don't know whether any such wrongdoing was behind the case of Ghorashal. Such a sorry state of our rail management goes in sharp contrast to the remarkable national development we have achieved in the recent years. Question also arises on how allocated funds for the rail infrastructure are used?



We have no words to express our frustration about the continued poor performance of Bangladesh Railway (BR). The state-run organisation has not only failed to complete a majority of its projects on time, but is also running on losses for decades on end.



Though policymakers repeatedly claim that they are sincere in improving and upgrading the Bangladesh Railway, the ground reality does not support their claim. Moreover, the railway has been subjected to neglect for long and therefore is a candidate for priority treatment in terms of investment and modernisation.



Unfortunately, what is preached is not practised. Even whatever inadequate investment is not also intelligently expended.



Unquestionably, the modern railway system must have, under its wings, a number of workshops with state-of-the-art equipment to undertake repair works on a regular basis, especially after any accident promptly repair and put the engines in operation without losing time. But our railway lacks such workshops.



We believe, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless unless discipline and accountability is restored among all the stakeholders concerned through proper enforcement of law in the rail sector.



