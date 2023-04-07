

Medical negligence, our laws and lacks



According to Ain o Salish Kendra's research, there were 504 medical negligence cases in Bangladesh between June 1995 to September 2008. Despite the fact that no such study has been conducted from 2008 to 2020 to determine the exact number of medical negligence cases, in 2018, a child was admitted to the Chittagong hospital with a sore throat and cold. But he died the next night. In 2020, A patient's relative complained that his mother tested positive for Covid-19 while under treatment and was discharged despite being on ventilation. In 2021, a 17 years Schoolboy died of esophagus perforation due to wrong treatment in a private hospital in Dhaka.



Last Year, a 7 years old girl was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka due to a broken leg of his right thigh, where she died due to the negligence of the doctors. Same year, The High Court has ordered an investigation to find out the doctor's negligence in the case of the death of a school student (17) of the Motijheel Government Boys High School in the capital due to wrong treatment.



Nonetheless, these things, in the end, bring nothing good. Neither the patient's family nor the healthcare providers are given a chance to explain that there was no negligence. This occurs because there is no practice for dealing with medical negligence and compensating victims. There are very few trials in this matter. It's not like there are no laws governing this topic.



According to Section 23 of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act of 2010, the Council may revoke the registration of any doctor, dentist, or medical assistant who is found to be responsible for improper conduct or violation of this act. The right to health and medical care is recognized by the constitution of Bangladesh in Articles 15 and 18. In addition, the right to life can be implied as a fundamental right under Article 32 of the constitution and is also a recognized human right.



These fundamental human rights, which are necessary for existence and survival in daily life, belong to every citizen, and the state is obligated to protect them. Under Article 102 of the constitution, any constitutional right can be contested when it has been violated. Despite having so many laws, we are only getting thousands of new doctors every year, building hundreds of hospitals, and making laws to manage these things, but are the laws that we are making being obeyed at all! There is no doubt that if the news had not been published in the media, the process of investigation, trial, punishment etc. of such negligence would have been practically covered up. The process only works if the victim's family themselves are outraged and the news gets more publicity. Otherwise, the complaints keep piling up.



Where the administration is silent on the responsibility of them, there will be negligence. High patient pressure may not result in high quality service. Why not get as much as the patient deserves? The doctors-nurses have taken responsibility after being informed about the workload. They cannot avoid responsibility if there is a mistake in the work. The society will ask whether the disaster that happened to those people is due to the lack of infrastructure, or the lack of skill, attention and sense of responsibility of the hospital staff.



Recently, the court has fined several reputed hospitals and diagnostic centres due to irregularities, delay in diagnosis. Allegations against these centres are that their diagnostic reports are falsified. But in these cases, the affected patients or relatives get legal remedies to what extent? Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua says that in most cases there is no remedy, as it is often difficult to prove in court whether the treatment is wrong or not. "In order to obtain a remedy, the court must first prove that the treatment was wrong and otherwise would have been correct. But in the context of Bangladesh, one doctor does not want to testify against another.



In the conventional system, if someone is a victim of such an incident, he can file a complaint with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC). They can investigate and suspend or revoke a doctor's license. But the problem is that even there the issue of gross negligence is not fully clarified. Again, since various organizations of doctors are strong, it is not possible to take major action against them.



The negative perception that such misconduct could go unpunished stems from a lack of confidence in the medical industry. As a result, the only way to end this vicious cycle is to introduce established, structured law along with appropriate training for attorneys, judges, and law enforcement officials to ensure proper accountability. Additionally, the public needs to be informed about this negligent practice.



The writer is a student, Department of Law, North-South University



