Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Sherpur, Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sherpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 91 bottles of foreign liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested is Rubel Mia, 30, a resident of Samaschura Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila.

RAB-14 Jamalpur Camp sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Squadron Leader Ashique Uzzaman conducted a drive in the village and arrested the man along with the drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 1.06 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested are: Md Sihab Jaman, 30, and Md Ziarul, 36, residents of Bhagabantpur Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Chapainawabganj Camp sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at around 3pm, and arrested the duo along with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested was handed over to police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three nabbed with drugs in Sherpur, Rajshahi
92th birth anniversary of  Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
School milk feeding programme begins at Sundarganj
Six people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Commodity price hike frustrates consumers in Barishal
Couple jailed for stealing baby from RMCH
Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists
Seven to die, eight get life term in rape, murder cases


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft