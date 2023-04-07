Three nabbed with drugs in Sherpur, Rajshahi

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sherpur and Rajshahi, in two days.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 91 bottles of foreign liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested is Rubel Mia, 30, a resident of Samaschura Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila.



RAB-14 Jamalpur Camp sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Squadron Leader Ashique Uzzaman conducted a drive in the village and arrested the man along with the drugs.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police.



RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 1.06 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested are: Md Sihab Jaman, 30, and Md Ziarul, 36, residents of Bhagabantpur Village in the upazila.



RAB-5 Chapainawabganj Camp sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at around 3pm, and arrested the duo along with the heroin.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested was handed over to police.



