Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:25 AM
Home Countryside

92th birth anniversary of  Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

92th birth anniversary of  Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

92th birth anniversary of  Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

PABNA, Apr 6: The 92th birth anniversary of legendary actress Suchitra Sen was observed in the district on Thursday.

To mark the day, Pabna District administration and Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad organized different programmes including a rally and discussion meeting.  

Pabna Deputy Commissioner Biswas Rashel Hossain presided over the discussion meeting while Superintendent of Police Md Akbar Ali Munsi, district Awami League President and former Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, Freedom Fighter Chandan Kumar Chakravorty, Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, and Dr Ramdulal Bhoumik spoke at the discussion meeting. General Secretary of Suchitra Sen Sangrakhhon Parishad Naresh Madhu has delivered welcome address.

Her daughter Moonmoon Sen posted greetings on WhatsApp. She said, "The people of Pabna love our mother so much. I am thankful to all."

Before the discussion meeting, a rally was brought out from the DC office,  and it ended at Suchitra Sen's house. After the discussion meeting, a cultural event and a film show were held.

The great actress was born on April 6, 1931 in the house of Karunamoy Dasgupta and  Indira Devi in the district. She was their fifth child and third daughter. Her birth name was Roma Dasgupta. She was also known as Krishna Dasgupta by her friends.

Suchitra Sen made her debut in films with 'Shesh Kothaay' in 1952, though it was never released. Her first release was `Saat Number Kayedi`in 1953. In the same year, her film with Uttam Kumar `Sharey Chuattor` got released and gained unprecedented success. After that, she did not have to look back.

The next 20 years as an unforgettable couple in Bangla film Uttam-Suchitra emerged as an icon. The skyrocketing popularity of this romantic pair created a benchmark that remains unchallenged to date.

No other romantic pair in Bengali cinema in the subsequent decades has been able to match up to the magic created by Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar. Her last film with Uttam Kumar was `Priyo Bandhabi` Suchitra Sen starred in seven Hindi films, and also starred in a Tamil film. She received a Best Actress Award nomination for the film Devdas (1955), which was her first Hindi movie and a Filmfare Award nomination as Best Actress for `Aandhi`. Her last film `Pranay Pasha` was released in 1978 but failed to get desired success. After 25 years of a glorious journey in acting, she retired in the same year and went behind the audience eyes.

As recognition of her outstanding contribution to the film, she has been honoured with various prestigious awards throughout her life. In 1963, for her extraordinary performance in the film `Saat Paake Bandha`, she received the `Moscow International Film Award` as the first Indian actress. The Indian government awarded her the prestigious `Padma Shri Award` in 1972 and `Dadasaheb Phalke` award in 2005.

In 2012, the West Bengal government awarded her the `Banga Bibhushan` award.

Suchitra Sen died on 17th January 2014 due to heart failure. Suchitra Sen`s death was condoled by many leaders, including the then Indian President Dr Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister and Dr Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also condoled the demise of the great actress.


