Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:25 AM
Home Countryside

School milk feeding programme begins at Sundarganj

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Apr 6:  School milk feeding programme for students of primary schools has begun in Sundarganj Upazila of the district amid much enthusiasm.

The milk feeding programme was inaugurated at a function held on the premises of Uttar Razibpur Government  Primary School under Dhopadanga Union in the upazila on Tuesday.

It was presided over by Upazila Livestock Officer Fazlul Karim.

Among others, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Masudur Rahman, Upazila Education Officer Anwarul Islam, Upazila Assistant Education Officer Mohammad Shahidullah, Union Chairman Mokhlesur Rahman, Head Teacher Amena Begum, SMC President Masud Bin Iqbal and journalist Jewel Rana spoke at the opening function.

Speakers said, the programme will play a significant role in removing mal-nutritional problem of students increasing attendance of the students in schools.

They also thanked the authorities concerned for introducing that programme.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman said, the Livestock and Dairy Development Project under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will implement the programme in cooperation with primary education offices.

Primarily, Sundarganj and Sadar upazilas of the district have been brought under the programme in a pilot form, and the programme will continue till December, 2025, he added.

Each of the students will be fed 200 miligram of nutritious milk on 160 days of a year free of cost to attain the cherished goals, he maintained.


