Six people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Six people including four women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Bhola, Dinajpur, Noakhali and Joypurhat, in three days.



SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Sharif Sheikh, 15, son of expatriate Masud Molla, a resident of Kutir Satbari Village under Beltail Union in the upazila.



Police sources said the boy hanged himself in the evening as his mother did not give him money to buy new dress.



The family members rescued him and took to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.



BHOLA: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Monpura Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Md Rabbi, 17, son of Oman expatriate Salauddin, a resident of Sakuchia Village of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Monpura Degree College.



Police said the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near his house at around 1 am as his mother did not give him money to buy smart phone.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Monpura PS OC M Said Ahmed said confirmed the incident.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A mentally-disabled woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Masuda Begum, 62, wife of late Mostakur Rahman, a resident of Jahanabad Madhyapara area under Chandipur Union of the upazila.



Chandipur Union Parishad (UP) Member Alifnur Begum said Masuda had been mentally unstable for long.



However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon.



Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body at around 4 pm.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the UP member added.



Parbatipur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident.



NOAKHALI: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Munni Akter, 32, wife of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Ward No. 3 Abuadagir area under No. 19 Charmatua Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Sudharam PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said Munni committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house early Sunday. The family members saw the hanging body in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 25-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



An unnatural death case was filed with Sudharam PS in this connection, the OC added.



JOYPURHAT: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Sadar and Panchbibi upazilas of the district on Saturday.



A woman has reportedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous tablets in Sadar Upazila.



Deceased Hasina Begum, 50, was a resident of Ward No. 4 Kader Mandalpara area under Joypurhat Municipality.



Police and local sources said Hasina had an altercation with her daughter-in-law on Saturday. As a sequel to it, she consumed poisonous tablets in the afternoon.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy on Sunday afternoon.



Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



On the other hand, an elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.



Deceased Shahajon, 65, was the wife of Abbas Ali Pramanik, a resident of Panial Village under Aulai Union in the upazila.



Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque said the deceased's neighbours Abu Bakkar and his sister Bilkis accused Shahajon of stealing one Faruq's hen.



Following this, Shahajon committed suicide by hanging herself out of shame.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy on Sunday.



However, a case was filed with Panchbibi PS in this regard, the OC added.



