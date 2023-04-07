Video
Home Countryside

Commodity price hike frustrates consumers in Barishal

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Apr 6: General consumers in the district are frustrated over price hike of essential commodities.

Before the begining of the Ramadan, the brinjal price increased to Tk 120 per kilogram (kg) in Barishal bazaars while cucumber price rose to about Tk 90 per kg. But the tomato price is continuing at Tk 25-30 per kg on the ground of higher supply than demand. The onion price has increased by Tk 5-7 per kg due to higher demand in the last 15 days. Now per kg onion is selling at Tk 30-35.

Price instabilities of soya bean, gram, sugar, and sugarcane are continuing in bazaars.

As the old practice, traders and intermediaries started processing of raising prices of Iftar items, such as brinjal and others, before this Ramadan. As part of this, very inadequate brinjal supply has been observed in bazaars for the last few days.

Few days back per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 50-60 in Barishal, but it jumped to Tk 120. But at the wholesale rate, it was selling at Tk 80.

In the two-day gap, per kg pointed gourd price increased to Tk 60 at the wholesale rate while Tk 80 at the retail rate. The frustration of general consumers has turned into anger as there is no crisis of rice and vegetable in the kitchen markets. The pulse price is also irritating them. Red gram pulse is selling at over Tk 130 per kg.

Soya bean oil is still beyond capacity of many selling per litre at Tk 170-180. Most consumers are failing to afford sugar at Tk 120 per kg. Sugarcane molasses and date molasses are selling at about Tk 200 per kg.

The fish and meat prices are also on the rise. No fish is selling below Tk 800 per kg. The surplus fish stands at about Tk 5-lakh tonnes in the region. Surplus fish is also being sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Per kg Hilsa of less than one kg weight is selling at Tk 1,200. Beef is selling at Tk 750 per kg while mutton at       Tk 1,150.



