Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Supporters will take to streets if SC ruling blocked: Imran

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LAHORE, Apr 6: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that people would take to the streets if the ruling alliance attempted to block the implementation of the court ruling that directed polls in Punjab on May 14.

The former prime minister was speaking during a televised address to mark Yaum-i-Tashakkur (gratitude day) celebrations following the top court's judgement that directed for general elections in Punjab.
The speech was broadcasted from his Zaman Park residence through a satellite link on mega screens installed at 75 locations across the country, including in 13 cities of Punjab.

However, the main gathering of the event was held at the Liberty roundabout in Lahore where PTI supporters gathered despite the rain. They were holding party flags while some of them were wearing PTI-themed headbands and scarves.

Addressing his supporters, the former prime minister said, "The nation should wait for my call to ensure that the incumbent rulers could not run away from holding elections; otherwise, neither the history nor the future generations will pardon this generation for not waging jihad against the forces undermining the rule of law."

He said "the Sicilian mafia" was now standing against the decision of the Supreme Court, which had earlier decided in their favour and overturned PTI's decision to dissolve the National Assembly after opening courts at midnight.

The former premier said 'absconder' Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were sitting in London and Dubai, respectively, and taking decisions about the fate of Pakistan. He said the incumbent rulers were also trying to divide the Supreme Court while also working to create a rift between the PTI and the establishment which "might repeat events of 1971".    DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Supporters will take to streets if SC ruling blocked: Imran
Storm knocks out power to more than a million Canadians
Wagner advances in Bakhmut as Ukraine gears up for counterattack
Fresh pension protests hit France before key court ruling
Israel's political divisions redrawn by protest movement
Global growth to fall below 3pc in 2023: IMF chief
Neither Shehbaz nor Imran will rule if crises persist: Bilawal
Thai opposition confirms Thaksin's daughter as PM candidate


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft