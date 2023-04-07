Supporters will take to streets if SC ruling blocked: Imran

LAHORE, Apr 6: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that people would take to the streets if the ruling alliance attempted to block the implementation of the court ruling that directed polls in Punjab on May 14.



The former prime minister was speaking during a televised address to mark Yaum-i-Tashakkur (gratitude day) celebrations following the top court's judgement that directed for general elections in Punjab.

The speech was broadcasted from his Zaman Park residence through a satellite link on mega screens installed at 75 locations across the country, including in 13 cities of Punjab.



However, the main gathering of the event was held at the Liberty roundabout in Lahore where PTI supporters gathered despite the rain. They were holding party flags while some of them were wearing PTI-themed headbands and scarves.



Addressing his supporters, the former prime minister said, "The nation should wait for my call to ensure that the incumbent rulers could not run away from holding elections; otherwise, neither the history nor the future generations will pardon this generation for not waging jihad against the forces undermining the rule of law."



He said "the Sicilian mafia" was now standing against the decision of the Supreme Court, which had earlier decided in their favour and overturned PTI's decision to dissolve the National Assembly after opening courts at midnight.



The former premier said 'absconder' Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were sitting in London and Dubai, respectively, and taking decisions about the fate of Pakistan. He said the incumbent rulers were also trying to divide the Supreme Court while also working to create a rift between the PTI and the establishment which "might repeat events of 1971". DAWN