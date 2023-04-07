Video
Wagner advances in Bakhmut as Ukraine gears up for counterattack

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Apr 6: Russian forces spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner Group seized the centre of the eastern city of Bakhmut during the 58th week of the war. Yet Ukrainian defenders were still holding the Russian army at bay, and their commanders said the Russian offensive was now clearly waning.

At the same time, pro-Russian civilians were evacuating southern occupied regions as thousands of Ukrainian soldiers completed their overseas training for a counteroffensive that could come later this month.

Wagner mercenaries made advances into the centre of Bakhmut on March 31. Geolocated footage showed them within 400 metres (1,300 feet) of the town hall.

Two days later, after an overnight battle Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as "especially hot", geolocated footage showed Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin raising a Russian flag over the city hall. "From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken," Prigozhin said in an audio message.

Wagner was also understood to have gained complete control of the AZOM industrial complex.

By April 3, Russian forces had likely advanced in southern Bakhmut closer to the Avangard Stadium, and Russian military bloggers claimed on April 4 that Wagner forces captured the Bakhmut-1 railway station.

Zelenskyy appeared to reassure Ukrainians wary of a repeat of the siege of Mariupol, when he said "corresponding decisions" would be made in Bakhmut as the situation developed.

Some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner last year from the Azovstal plant when they were surrounded by Russian forces and were ordered to surrender. Yet Russia's attacks were fewer in number, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, said.    AL JAZEERA


