Shakib nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan nominated for the for ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2023 alongside Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Asif Khan of the UAE.





Bangladesh have become a force to be reckoned with at home and a lot of it has been down to experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.





Shakib was one of the few bright spots for Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series against England, finishing both as the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for the Tigers. In Bangladesh's only ODI win of the series, Shakib starred with a 71-ball 75 and followed it up with a four-for to take home the Player of the Match in the hosts' 50-run win.





His form carried over to the T20I series, where Bangladesh recorded a historic 3-0 whitewash over the Men's T20 World Champions. Shakib picked up one wicket in each of the three T20Is while finishing the game for his side in the opening match with an unbeaten 24-ball 34.





Shakib was at the top of his game when Ireland came visiting, scoring a match-winning 93 in the first ODI. Later in the second T20I of the series, the 36-year-old smashed a 24-ball 38* and then went to pick up five wickets inside the Powerplay in dominating all-round display.







In the 12 games played in March, Shakib scored 353 runs and scalped 15 wickets.