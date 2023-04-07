Video
Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Visiting late-order batters frustrate home bowlers in day-3

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

An outstanding ton on debut from Irish wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker backed by couple of fifties from Andy McBrine and Harry Tector not only helped guests to avoid innings defeat rather they have been guiding Ireland to a set a good target for Bangladesh.

Losing four batters to post 13 runs on the board in their second innings on Wednesday, Ireland ended Thursdays' game on 286 for eight after brilliant defies from their middle and late-middle order whiffers.

Resuming from overnight's 27 for four, Irish unbeaten batters had been very cautious in dealing Bangladesh bowlers and Peter Moor pairing with Harry Tector spend wicketless first hour in the middle before Moor's departure after adding six to his overnight's 10 but Tector picked up his 2nd half-century of the Test, who scored 50 in the first innings, scored 56 in the 2nd innings of his debut Test.

Tector pairing with Tucker added 72 runs to the total while Tucker and McBrine's 111-run 7th wicket epic partnership pulled the Irish from the ashes and placed in a dominating position.

Tucker, one of the seven Irish debutant, hoarded 108 runs batting at seven while spinner McBrine, the man at eight, remained unbeaten on 71 whereas Graham Hume dealt Bangladesh bowlers nicely at Thursday twilight to remain not out on nine.

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets while Shakib, who bowled six overs only on the day could add nothing to his overnight's twin scalps. Pacers duo Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam shared the rest.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ireland opted to bat first and were bowled out for 214 runs after Tector's 50-run knock. Taijul hauled five wickets and Mehidy Miraz clinched two.

Bangladesh posted 369 runs in their first innings ridding on Mushfiqur Rahim's 126 runs, Shakib Al Hasan's 87, Mehidy Miraz's 55 and Liton Das's 43.
Irish spinner Andrew McBrine hauled six wickets as Mark Adair and Ben White shared the rest.


