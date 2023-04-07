BFF wants to start construction work of technical center soon

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to start the construction work of technical center soon in Cox's Bazar with the grant money from FIFA.





BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag on Thursday told BSS that they are going to receive U$ three million under the FIFA's Forward Program phase-3 and with this grant money, the BFF wants to start the construction work of Center of Excellence (technical center) in Cox's Bazar.







It can be mention that the BFF earlier received another U$ three and half million from FIFA for the same purpose as well.





Despite the availability of funds for the project, BFF could not start construction work of technical center last year and the process was delayed due to some complications.





The land acquisition was already completed and possibility of new allocation from FIFA has been created again in the meantime.





Sohag said: "We have to discuss with FIFA about the new spending limit. The FIFA technical committee will discuss our various facilities or national team's issues.







FIFA generally prioritizes our opinion and would also fix multiple options for us. The agreement with FIFA usually implements following final decision of our various sub-committee and executive committee meetings."





The BFF general secretary informed that they would hold a zoom meeting with officials of FIFA next week in this regards to fix the plan. Based on the meeting, the FIFA officials may visit Bangladesh after the month of Ramadan.







The final decision would be taken in a meeting with various sub-committees including technical committee.





FIFA always wants to make the member countries financially self-sufficient, said the BFF general secretary by adding that:







"This is the reason why FIFA has emphasized on to build a technical center at the moment so that the national football team as well as the women's football team can go there and receive intensive training.





Sohag said the technical center would feature accommodation, dining artificial and natural fitness facilities. According to the agreement made by BFF with FIFA, the technical center should have the opportunity to connect swimming pool, gymnasium and flood light.





The BFF general secretary informed that BFF's president Kazi Md Salahuddin wants to finalize the work start date of technical center by holding a zoom meeting with the officials of FIFA next week. �BSS