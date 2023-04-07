Video
Nic Pothas appointed Hathurusingha's deputy

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former South African batsman Nic Pothas as Assistant Coach of the Bangladesh team, confirmed a BCB media release on Thursday.

BCB penned with him for two-year agreement and will join the squad in the UK next month for the three-match ODI series against Ireland to begin his new assignment.

Pothas, 49, represented South Africa in three ODIs and batted for once and scored 24 runs and took four catches and made a single stumping.

The wicketkeeper-batter later on moved to Greece and captained the Greek national side at the European T20 Championship Division-2 in 2012.

In a coaching career that spans over a decade, Pothas had worked as the head coach of West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018).

 He had also performed the roles of assistant coach and fielding coach of the West Indies side and had been the lead fielding coach of Sri Lanka. Prior to joining Bangladesh, Pothas was the wicketkeeping coach of Hampshire County Cricket Club.

 A right-handed batsman in his playing days, had appeared in three ODIs for South Africa and made over sixteen thousand first class and List A runs.

Pothas is excited at the prospect of working with Bangladesh. He said, "I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh National Team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us".


