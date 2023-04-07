Nic Pothas appointed Hathurusingha's deputy





BCB penned with him for two-year agreement and will join the squad in the UK next month for the three-match ODI series against Ireland to begin his new assignment.







He had also performed the roles of assistant coach and fielding coach of the West Indies side and had been the lead fielding coach of Sri Lanka. Prior to joining Bangladesh, Pothas was the wicketkeeping coach of Hampshire County Cricket Club.







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former South African batsman Nic Pothas as Assistant Coach of the Bangladesh team, confirmed a BCB media release on Thursday.Pothas is excited at the prospect of working with Bangladesh. He said, "I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh National Team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us".