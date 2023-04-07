Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Int\'l Rating Chess

Four players share lead after 4th round

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Int'l Rating ChessFour players shared the lead in the points table with maximum 4 points after the 4th round matches of Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.They are GM Ziaur Rahman, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag and FM Subrota Biswas.
Seven players are sharing the 2nd position with 3.5 points. They are: IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, FM Khandaker Aminul Islam, CM Nayem Haqye, Sh. Rashedul Hasan, Md Nasir Uddin and Md. Sariatullah.
The 4th round games were held on Thursday with GM Ziaur Rahman beat FM Mohammad Javed, CM Manon Reja Neer defeated Md. Masum Hossain, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin split point with FM Khandaker Aminul Islam, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag outplayed Rubel Hossain, FM Subrota Biswas defeated Md. Abu Hanif, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia outclassed Mohammed Enayet Hossain, Md. Nasir Uddin beat CM Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, CM Mahtabuddin Ahmed split point with WCM Ahmed Walijah and Md Sariatullah defeated Md. Mahbubur Rahman.
The 5th round matches will be held today (Friday) from 2 pm at the same venue.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month
NZ captain Williamson set to miss World Cup after knee injury
Visiting late-order batters frustrate home bowlers in day-3
BFF wants to start construction work of technical center soon
Lampard returns to Chelsea as caretaker boss
Nic Pothas appointed Hathurusingha's deputy
Four players share lead after 4th round
Six World Cup stadiums to be used for Asian Cup


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft