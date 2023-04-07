Four players share lead after 4th round

Int'l Rating ChessFour players shared the lead in the points table with maximum 4 points after the 4th round matches of Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.They are GM Ziaur Rahman, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag and FM Subrota Biswas.

Seven players are sharing the 2nd position with 3.5 points. They are: IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, FM Khandaker Aminul Islam, CM Nayem Haqye, Sh. Rashedul Hasan, Md Nasir Uddin and Md. Sariatullah.

The 4th round games were held on Thursday with GM Ziaur Rahman beat FM Mohammad Javed, CM Manon Reja Neer defeated Md. Masum Hossain, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin split point with FM Khandaker Aminul Islam, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag outplayed Rubel Hossain, FM Subrota Biswas defeated Md. Abu Hanif, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia outclassed Mohammed Enayet Hossain, Md. Nasir Uddin beat CM Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, CM Mahtabuddin Ahmed split point with WCM Ahmed Walijah and Md Sariatullah defeated Md. Mahbubur Rahman.

The 5th round matches will be held today (Friday) from 2 pm at the same venue. BSS



