Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:23 AM
Six World Cup stadiums to be used for Asian Cup

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, APR 6: Six of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums will be used for the Asian Cup to be staged in the Gulf state next January, the AFC has announced.

But the Lusail stadium used for the World Cup final and the iconic 974 stadium made from containers will not be part of the 24-nation tournament to run from January 12 to February 10.

The Asian Cup was originally meant to be held this year in China but was switched and delayed because of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said that based on Qatar's hosting of the World Cup last year the Asian Cup will be "a true spectacle never before experienced in Asian football history."

"We have every faith that they will showcase their unrivalled hosting capabilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure and warm hospitality," he added in comments made when the Kuala Lumpur-based AFC released the dates late Wednesday.

Qatar will use the Al Janoub stadium, Al Bayt stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali stadium, Al Thumama stadium, Education City stadium and Khalifa International stadium which were all part of the multi-billion dollar infrastructure laid on for the World Cup.    �AFP


