Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’

‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’

Traders and shop owners of Bangabazar Market that burned to ashes on April 4, can operate their businesses temporarily from this Saturday at the site and adjacent area so that they can recover some of the losses.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industries and Investment, Salman F Rahman, gave the instruction to shop owners' association, after visiting the site on Thursday.

Salman F Rahman visited Bangabazar Market along with leaders of different trade bodies and shop owners' associations.

Last Tuesday, a fire broke out at Bangabazar Complex, one of the main shopping areas in Dhaka city. During his visit to Bangabazar, Rahman also interacted with the affected traders of the market.

After Rahman left Bangabazar, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin told reporters that he (Rahman) called him on his way back from the market.

PM's adviser then told Helal that the burnt area will be cleaned tomorrow (Friday), and the traders can temporarily operate there from Saturday.

While visiting the market, Rahman also said he spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was deeply saddened by the incident.

"The Prime Minister would like to provide assistance from her fund. Apart from this, many people from all over the country want to help," he was quoted as saying. "For this, the shop owners' association has been asked to open a joint account with the business organization here," he said.

He urged the Market Committee to prepare a list of affected traders and submit it to the City Corporation by next Sunday to get financial assistance.

Salman F Rahman also if the case filed by some traders of Bangabazar Market is withdrawn, initiatives will be taken to implement the government's previous plan to build a new market there.

He said, when the market burnt years back, the government wanted to construct a new building there. But a fraction of traders did not want it and filed a lawsuit. If that case is withdrawn, the market will be rebuilt according to previous government plan.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft