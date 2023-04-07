‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’ Traders and shop owners of Bangabazar Market that burned to ashes on April 4, can operate their businesses temporarily from this Saturday at the site and adjacent area so that they can recover some of the losses.





Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industries and Investment, Salman F Rahman, gave the instruction to shop owners' association, after visiting the site on Thursday.





Salman F Rahman visited Bangabazar Market along with leaders of different trade bodies and shop owners' associations.





Last Tuesday, a fire broke out at Bangabazar Complex, one of the main shopping areas in Dhaka city. During his visit to Bangabazar, Rahman also interacted with the affected traders of the market.





After Rahman left Bangabazar, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin told reporters that he (Rahman) called him on his way back from the market.





PM's adviser then told Helal that the burnt area will be cleaned tomorrow (Friday), and the traders can temporarily operate there from Saturday.





While visiting the market, Rahman also said he spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was deeply saddened by the incident.





"The Prime Minister would like to provide assistance from her fund. Apart from this, many people from all over the country want to help," he was quoted as saying. "For this, the shop owners' association has been asked to open a joint account with the business organization here," he said.





He urged the Market Committee to prepare a list of affected traders and submit it to the City Corporation by next Sunday to get financial assistance.





Salman F Rahman also if the case filed by some traders of Bangabazar Market is withdrawn, initiatives will be taken to implement the government's previous plan to build a new market there.





He said, when the market burnt years back, the government wanted to construct a new building there. But a fraction of traders did not want it and filed a lawsuit. If that case is withdrawn, the market will be rebuilt according to previous government plan. �UNB