DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Thursday amid volatility as investors were active in selling as well as buying propscetive shares.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, advanced 3.17 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,214.





DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, added 1.59 points or 0.11 percent to 1,347, while DS30, the blue-chip index, dropped 3.14 points or 0.14 percent to settle at 2,198.





However, turnover, an important indicator of the market rose to Tk 612 crore, from Wednesday's turnover of Tk 527 core.





Of the issues traded, 60 advanced, 58 declined, and 205 remained the same.





The top 10 companies by turnover are Genex Infosys, Eastern Housing, Amara Network, Apex Footwear, Unique Hotels, BSC, Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach, ADN Telecom and BD Lamps.





The top 10 companies with price hikes are:- Paper Processing, Midland Bank, Orion Infusion, Monospool Paper, Apex Footwear, BD Lamps, Gemini Sea Food, Apex Tannery, Tamrifa Industries and Apex Spinning.





The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Legacy Footwear, Standard Insurance, Style Craft, Aziz Pipes, ISN, Intake Ltd., Amra Technology, City General Insurance, Northern Jute Pragati Life Insurance.





At CSE the overall value index CASPI decreased by 3 points. 33 out of 125 firms participating in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 39 has decreased and the price of 53 has remained unchanged. Tk 6.40 crore have been transacted.