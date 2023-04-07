Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak

NATORE, April 6: State Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak Thursday said two million jobs were created in the country's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the last 14 years.





"We have set up Hi-tech Park, Sheikh Jamal IT Incubation Center and Joy D-set center. So, today's students are not interested for going city and abroad for jobs," he said.





Palak said these while distributing tablets and devices as gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among brilliant students of class IX and X at singra Government and MPO included Secondary School here.





He said the government is also working aiming at creating employment for more people in ICT sector.





Palak said freelancers are now using high speed internet, technology and merit from their houses, adding, "They are earning foreign currency by using those. It was possible due to implementation of the Digital Bangladesh." �BSS