Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

NATORE, April 6: State Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak Thursday said two million jobs were created in the country's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the last 14 years.

"We have set up Hi-tech Park, Sheikh Jamal IT Incubation Center and Joy D-set center. So, today's students are not interested for going city and abroad for jobs," he said.

Palak said these while distributing tablets and devices as gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among brilliant students of class IX and X at singra Government and MPO included Secondary School here.

He said the government is also working aiming at creating employment for more people in ICT sector.

Palak said freelancers are now using high speed internet, technology and merit from their houses, adding, "They are earning foreign currency by using those. It was possible due to implementation of the Digital Bangladesh."    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft