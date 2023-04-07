Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 April, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks

Published : Friday, 7 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

April 6: Rising geopolitical tensions and the resulting fragmentation of the global economy could increase financial stability risks, reducing cross-border investments, asset prices, payment systems and banks' ability to lend, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF has long warned of increased costs, economic friction and GDP output losses associated with the global economy fragmenting into geopolitical blocs, with US-led democracies on one side and China and other autocratic states on another. This can lead to competing technology systems and reduced trade.

But a new IMF working paper highlighted the potential for rising tensions to drive outflows of cross-border capital, including direct investment, from countries, with particularly high risks for developing and emerging market economies.

Such7 stability risks are driven through financial channels, IMF researchers said in the paper, prepared for next week's IMF and World Bank spring meeting as part of the Global Financial Stability Report.

Financial stability is expected to be a major topic at the meetings after recent banking system turmoil, marked by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and Switzerland's forced sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS UBSG.S.

The paper cited research using the US-China divergence in UN Security Council voting since 2016 as a proxy for rising geopolitical tension between an investing and a recipient country. Such tension reduces cross-border portfolio investment and banking claims by 15 percent in the recipient, it said.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Traders can temporarily operate at Bangabazar from this Saturday’
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility
Cardiff fintech firm launches digital microfinance product in BD
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Two million jobs created in ICT sector in 14 years: Palak
IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks
Sugar price reduced by Tk 3 per kg
India’s Axita Cotton wins $3.28mn order from Banglsdesh


Latest News
IPL 2023: KKR seal 81-run victory against RCB
BCB awards Tk50 lakh to SAFF champions women's football team
HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22
3 remanded in case over assault on police
Govt slashes sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg
Two fugitive convicts held from city's Ashulia, Khilkhet
Govt wants to eliminate opposition through intimidation: Fakhrul
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins Friday
Bangladesh will never lean towards any country: MoFA
Xi willing to call Ukraine's Zelenskiy, EU chief says
Most Read News
No income tax from private universities for now
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Temporary arrangements for Bangabazar traders before Eid: Salman
Fire at TCB warehouse in Chattogram
Iftar items distributed in Sonargaon
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Six arrested for stealing entering flats in guise of doctor, nurse
Not only Gausia, several other markets in capital risky
Andy McBrine solid as Ireland lead Bangladesh by 131 at stumps
Parliament opens special session to mark Golden Jubilee
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft