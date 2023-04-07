IMF warns geopolitical fragmentation could raise financial stability risks

April 6: Rising geopolitical tensions and the resulting fragmentation of the global economy could increase financial stability risks, reducing cross-border investments, asset prices, payment systems and banks' ability to lend, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.





The IMF has long warned of increased costs, economic friction and GDP output losses associated with the global economy fragmenting into geopolitical blocs, with US-led democracies on one side and China and other autocratic states on another. This can lead to competing technology systems and reduced trade.





But a new IMF working paper highlighted the potential for rising tensions to drive outflows of cross-border capital, including direct investment, from countries, with particularly high risks for developing and emerging market economies.





Such7 stability risks are driven through financial channels, IMF researchers said in the paper, prepared for next week's IMF and World Bank spring meeting as part of the Global Financial Stability Report.





Financial stability is expected to be a major topic at the meetings after recent banking system turmoil, marked by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and Switzerland's forced sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS UBSG.S.





The paper cited research using the US-China divergence in UN Security Council voting since 2016 as a proxy for rising geopolitical tension between an investing and a recipient country. Such tension reduces cross-border portfolio investment and banking claims by 15 percent in the recipient, it said. �Reuters